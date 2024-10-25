DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Reduced by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.