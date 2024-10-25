Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dye & Durham traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 631202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.08.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.73%.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
