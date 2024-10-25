Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $331.79 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $331.79 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00240842 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,282,104 coins and its circulating supply is 210,431,031 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,256,033 with 210,354,054 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.58627321 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $26,792,575.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.