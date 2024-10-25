E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 84,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.