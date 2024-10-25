E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 11,548 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.1% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,678,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 76,452.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,168,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KLA by 6,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,397,000 after acquiring an additional 235,597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KLA by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,227 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in KLA by 2,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $666.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $764.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

