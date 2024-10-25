E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 2.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.19. 258,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 126,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

E3 Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$89.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 31.63.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

