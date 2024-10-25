EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Update

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the September 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSVO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

