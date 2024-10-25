Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 435 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,229 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

