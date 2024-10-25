Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $16.06. Eastern Bankshares shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 161,488 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,849,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

