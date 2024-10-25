ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 18,048,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 20,813,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
ECR Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27.
ECR Minerals Company Profile
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECR Minerals
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.