ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 18,048,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 20,813,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.27.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.