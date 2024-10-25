**
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Edible Garden’s 8K filing here.
Edible Garden Company Profile
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
