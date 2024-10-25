Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.76.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$24.92 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.10 and a 1-year high of C$26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total value of C$136,611.54. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.