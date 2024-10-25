Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

