Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Stock Performance
Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.
About Electric Power Development
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electric Power Development
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.