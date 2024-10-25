Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $217,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,739.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $145.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

