Element Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $571.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.69.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

