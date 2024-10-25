Element Wealth LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $65.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

