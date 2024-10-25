Element Wealth LLC Purchases 5,390 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.