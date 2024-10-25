Element Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $81,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $780,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 171,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.96 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

