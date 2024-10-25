Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $1,250.00 at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $894.50. 1,183,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,872. The company has a market capitalization of $850.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $920.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

