Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 11,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,072. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

