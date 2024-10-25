Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 11,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,072. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.