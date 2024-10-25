Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.59. Energous shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 34,836 shares trading hands.

Energous Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.14. Energous had a negative return on equity of 203.70% and a negative net margin of 5,276.82%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,409 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.