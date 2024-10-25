Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. Enova International has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,323,526.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,483. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enova International

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.