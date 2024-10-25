Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Enstar Group makes up about 6.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.67% of Enstar Group worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $324.17 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $231.24 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.05 and a 200-day moving average of $313.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

