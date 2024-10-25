Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.22. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 14,368 shares trading hands.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

