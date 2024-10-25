Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.4 %

EQNR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

