Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dutch Bros Q4 Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BROS. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.49.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.