Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Q3 Earnings

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in TransAlta by 122.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2,293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 439,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

