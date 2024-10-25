Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MTDR FY2024 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.31.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,462.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

