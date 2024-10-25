Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $304.86 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,532.12 or 0.03740768 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $304.86 billion and $17.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00038660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,397,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.