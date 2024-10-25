Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $304.86 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,532.12 or 0.03740768 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $304.86 billion and $17.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00038660 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006679 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011988 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012151 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006981 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001897 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,397,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
