ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

