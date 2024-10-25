ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.