Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 369,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

