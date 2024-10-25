Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 388,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,924,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

