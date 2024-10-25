Everdome Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $429,064.01 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Everdome has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $429,064.01 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everdome has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,704,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

