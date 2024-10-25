Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 192,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,615,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,357,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after buying an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after buying an additional 1,308,376 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

