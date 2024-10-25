Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Up 428.6% in October

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the September 30th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Expion360 Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPON traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 22,282,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,596. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. Expion360 has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($26.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($27.00) by $1.00. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 176.38% and a negative net margin of 168.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Expion360 will post -30 EPS for the current year.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

