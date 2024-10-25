Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.95 and traded as high as C$9.19. Extendicare shares last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 49,559 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$769.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

