Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 1,951,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,033,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $102,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

