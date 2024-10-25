Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82.
Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMNB
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers National Banc
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.