Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

