FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.90. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.