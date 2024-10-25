Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Earnings Results

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. 757,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

