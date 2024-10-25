FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $272.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.85. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

