FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,100 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the September 30th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,234.1 days.

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,407,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.16.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

