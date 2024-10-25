FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,100 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the September 30th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,234.1 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,407,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.16.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
