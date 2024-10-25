Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $289.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,746. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,707.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,746. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $182,547. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

