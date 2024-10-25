Financial Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Financial Architects LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 667,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,018,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

