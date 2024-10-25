Financial Architects LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Financial Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Architects LLC owned about 2.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

