Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

