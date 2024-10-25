Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 375 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

