Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 1,221 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 289,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.