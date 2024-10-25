Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 6,242 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $59.59. 473,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,482. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

