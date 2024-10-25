Financial Management Network Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 1,025,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,705. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

